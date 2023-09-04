Last week was a soft open for college football but the grand opening happened in recent days. Many of college football's most promising quarterback prospects have taken the field and delivered on the anticipated hype. There is a long way to go until the 2024 NFL Draft but CBSSports.com will be tracking performances each week.

Here is a look at the top 5 quarterback prospects, in this moment, and what they showcased this week:

1. Caleb Williams, USC

Stat line: 18-of-24 passes completed for 319 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 66-14 win versus Nevada

There is no point in the game where it feels as though Williams has lost control. He has total comfort in the pocket, even when pressured. Although he never looks to run, the one-time Oklahoma transfer has great pocket mobility to step up, escape, extend plays and deliver a memorable moment for fans.

There have already been comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and, honestly, those are not misguided. He is capable of throwing, accurately, from a variety of arm slots. Some quarterbacks may need to come to balance in order to make a throw in space, and that requires additional time, but not Williams. The play is always live when the ball is in his hands. Playing the quarterback position at the highest level is like taking a test and the question is constantly evolving as one is trying to solve it; and yet Williams always has the answer. He does not gamble or throw 'prayer balls' as I like to call them as often as others at his position.

Through two games, he has completed nearly 75% of his passes for 597 yards, 9 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

2. Drake Maye, North Carolina

Stat line: 24-of-32 passes completed for 269 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 31-17 win over South Carolina

One of my biggest issues with Maye last season, in a small sample size, is that he was unnecessarily forcing too much into coverage. In the opener against South Carolina, it was easy to see an improved process. Neither of his two interceptions should have been picked. On the first, the wide receiver did not fight through his route and the defender beat him to the spot. On the second, it probably should not have been thrown, but it went off the receiver's hands into the arms of an awaiting defensive back.

Maye has a great frame for the position. He has the mobility necessary to escape and gain some yardage with his legs. His arm strength allows him to make any throw on the field and he is capable of throwing with touch to all three levels. Fortunately, he is in an offense that allows him to attack the field vertically.

3. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Stat line: 26-of-30 passes completed for 280 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 30-3 victory against East Carolina

McCarthy looked very comfortable in the pocket Saturday against East Carolina. He will not be mistaken for a dual-threat quarterback but he moved well in the pocket, keeping his eyes fixated on the routes developing downfield. If the pass required some touch, he would float it to the receiver. When he needed to put some zip on the ball, he drilled it between coverage. His accuracy, command of the huddle and knowledge of the system were impressive. There was never a ball in danger; either his target was going to catch the football or no one was. It is clear that McCarthy has taken ownership of the offense and his teammates rallied around him.

As competition level rises, it will be interesting to see whether or not McCarthy is able to maintain that consistency. He looks like QB3 comfortably and could challenge for the second spot should that continue.

4. Quinn Ewers, Texas

Stat line: 19-of-30 passes completed for 260 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 10-37 win over Rice

I have been one of the advocates of Ewers as a first-round pick but I was disappointed there was not more improvement from last year in the opener against Rice. The flashes are impressive and that excites talent evaluators, but the lack of consistency is frustrating. Ewers opened the game rather strong in the scripted portion of the game plan. He threw with touch and drilled a hole shot between a trio of defenders in one stretch but as the game progressed, his ball placement began to wane; that is the biggest difference between he and the other top quarterbacks in this class.

He looked less sure of his decisions and was using his excellent arm strength to fit the ball into tight windows. It is way too early to write anyone off but the Texas native lost some ground in the race.

5. Riley Leonard, Duke

Stat line: Duke hosts Clemson at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN Monday

Leonard and his Blue Devil teammates have yet to take the field this season but he comes into the season as my fifth-ranked quarterback. Leonard has great size for the position. His pocket presence and mobility allow him to extend plays and make throws late in the down. The Alabama native has a tendency to lock in on his first read but he throws with touch to all three levels of the field.

Although not a perfect prospect, Leonard is certainly a name to know as draft season approaches.

On the rise?

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

State line: 38-of-47 passes completed for 510 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU

Sanders was easily one of the most impressive performances to watch after this weekend's college football action. The game plan was calculated and the coordinator did a good job of scheming players open. However, Sanders recognized what the defense was giving to him and delivered accurate pass after accurate pass (here's how an NFL scout sizes up Sanders' draft prospects).

Most of his pass attempts were in the short game with a few deep shots interspersed, but he was giving his pass catchers an opportunity to make a play after the catch. Downfield accuracy was inconsistent but his game will have talent evaluators wanting to see more this season. His most impressive attempt of the day was a touch pass deep down the right boundary that was dropped in the end zone.