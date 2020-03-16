49ers trade DeForest Buckner: 2020 NFL Draft prospects who make sense with first-round pick acquired via trade

The San Francisco 49ers parted with veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in exchange for the No. 13 overall selection; previously held by the Indianapolis Colts. The franchise had signed defensive tackle Arik Armstead to a five-year extension earlier in the day, which made Buckner expendable.

What should San Francisco do with their newfound wealth at No. 13 overall? CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently addressed the team's needs and singled out wide receiver as the most pressing. The interior defensive line (now that Buckner is gone) and secondary are also potential areas of weakness.

Fans can check out our consistently updated CBS Sports rankings at any given point in time. Here are some of the players that the team could select at No. 13 overall:

Wide receiver

The 49ers have been searching high and low for a field-stretching wide receiver. They made an effort to pry Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants last offseason before he was dealt to Cleveland. San Francisco made a deep playoff run without a star wide receiver but they are in a better position than ever to address the need.

At No. 13 overall, general manager John Lynch may be faced with his pick of the litter. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are all top tier wide receivers. Arizona at No. 8 overall, New York at No. 11 overall, Las Vegas at No. 12 overall and Indianapolis were viewed as the teams most likely to take a wide receiver. The Cardinals now have DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco owns the Colts' pick. At worst, San Francisco should have the chance to select one of those three aforementioned players.

Secondary

It is hard to envision Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah lasting until the first of San Francisco's two choices but, if he did, would it give San Francisco pause? The top half of the first round is probably a bit rich to entertain the selection of Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, who is the draft's top safety. Jimmie Ward is testing free agency.

Interior defensive line

South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw or Auburn's Derrick Brown could be available at No. 13 overall. The trade of Buckner creates a gap at that position. With Armstead returning, the interior defensive line likely does not top their list of needs but it is worth mentioning.

Trading up or down

San Francisco has traded away their second, third and fourth-round picks. They could use No. 13 or No. 31 overall to trade down and acquire more draft capital. Teams want to hold as many lottery tickets as possible in the 2020 NFL Draft. They could also trade up, which is probably the least likely scenario. Sure, there are appealing options but they would essentially give up the rest of their draft for the right to select one player.