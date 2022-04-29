The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft in search of a wide receiver, and on Thursday night, they found one -- just not from the incoming rookie class. After moving up to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick, Philadelphia traded out of its second Round 1 selection, dealing the No. 18 pick to the Titans as part of a blockbuster package for A.J. Brown, as ESPN first reported.

Not only that, but the Eagles have already signed the Pro Bowl wideout to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed, per NFL Media, as they secured a new top target for the long term.

In exchange for Brown, the Titans received the No. 18 overall pick, which they proceeded to use on potential Brown successor Treylon Burks from Arkansas, as well as the Eagles' No. 101 pick, a third-rounder.

A second-round pick of the Titans three years ago, Brown is one of the top young pass catchers in the NFL, totaling 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns since 2019. He was one of several big-name wideouts who recently decided to hold out of voluntary workouts in search of long-term contracts in light of a rapidly escalating receiver market.

Despite Tennessee's public proclamations about Brown's future with the organization, Brown himself had been especially sensitive to talks of stalled contract negotiations on social media as he acknowledged rumors about a potential trade.

The second veteran receiver traded on draft night after the Ravens' Marquise Brown, who landed with the Cardinals, the ex-Titans star missed four games due to injury in 2021 but immediately slots in as an upgrade in Philadelphia where he'll start opposite 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is a noted friend of A.J. Brown, and the two recently worked out together, so their sudden pairing is another indication Philly is committed to building around Hurts for the 2022 campaign.

The 24-year-old Brown, meanwhile, becomes one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers under his extension with the Eagles, which averages $25 million per year. Only three other players -- Tyreek Hill ($30M), Davante Adams ($28M) and DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25M) -- have signed deals averaging more per season at their position.