Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.58 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ronnie Harrison

Summary:

Antonio Johnson is a large, fluid, athletic specimen at safey. He moves like a big cornerback but plays like a linebacker. He was routinely used in the box or as a robber floating into the middle of the field. He's noticably athletic in all phases, but looks a little awkward when sinking in coverage and changing directions, and his instincts aren't there yet. He has plenty of slot defender experience, and he holds his own in that regard when not dealing with small, quick WRs. He's best against TEs. Tackling issues arose in his final collegiate season, but he does have serious range. If utilized in an enforced, thumper role, he can be a successful pro.

Strengths:

Plenty of slot defender experience and has the twitch to stay with quicker, smaller receivers

Major range and nice collection of thumping hits on film

Athleticism of a corner, playing style of a linebacker

Weaknesses: