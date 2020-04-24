Broncos draft Jerry Jeudy: Denver, Drew Lock should see big boost with Alabama receiver

The Denver Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in back-to-back seasons, so entering the 2020 NFL Draft, they were bound to address the wide receiver position with Drew Lock entrenched as the team's quarterback of both the present and future. They did more than that on Thursday night, getting arguably this year's top pass catcher in Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 overall -- and instantly upgrading Denver's offense in a division increasingly built around that side of the ball.

The Las Vegas Raiders got their own WR three picks earlier, opting for the elite speed of Jeudy's Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, but John Elway should leave the first round immensely pleased. While there was late speculation about whether certain teams might drop Jeudy on their boards because of previously unreported injury concerns, there's also little doubt that Jeudy is the top pure route-runner of all 2020 wideouts, making him a perfect weapon for Lock, who flashed in five starts as a rookie in 2019.

Lock fared well enough during his debut, going 4-1 in relief of Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen despite Sanders departing at the trade deadline. Now, the former Missouri product can use his field-reading abilities and quick release to hit Jeudy, who figures to be among the most NFL-ready of the 2020 rookie wideouts by virtue of his unparalleled skills off the line of scrimmage. Opposite Courtland Sutton, who caught 72 balls for 1,112 yards in 2019, and alongside tight end Noah Fant, who had 40 of his own catches, Jeudy should thrive doing what he does best -- working the mid-range target area -- from Day One.

The Broncos' offense isn't without its question marks. Lock has obviously yet to start a full season, and his 2020 offseason will be affected by the ongoing pandemic. Left tackle Garett Bolles could also be a candidate for upgrade later in the draft. But Sutton and Jeudy alone make for an extremely promising WR duo. Couple those pass-catchers with the backfield combo of Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay, and all of a sudden Vic Fangio's got himself an up-and-coming unit to work with.