Cotton Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Memphis vs. Penn State

K.J. Hamler and Antonio Gibson are differently sized receivers, but they're both big-play targets who'll be featured prominently in this year's Cotton Bowl between Penn State and Memphis.

Beyond watching those pass catchers, don't forget about Nittany Lions edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, who's likely going to hear his name called in the first round in a few months.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. You can read more about this matchup and get our expert picks on the game right here.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T (Arlington, Texas)

TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Memphis

Antonio Gibson, WR

Gibson reeled in 32 passes for 636 yards (19.9 per) with eight scores on the season, and being that type of deep threat at 6-2 and 221 pounds will make him an interesting prospect on the third day of the draft. His hips are a little tight, but he's dynamic the moment he catches the football and his catch radius is huge. There's obviously some juice in his downfield speed as well.

Penn State

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE

Gross-Matos is a monstrous specimen on the edge at 6-4 and around 265 pounds with a frame that looks like it could carry another 10 or 15 pounds comfortably. His long arms work wonders for him around the corner and after a highly productive 2018 -- 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks -- YGM actually improved his draft stock despite lower tackle-for-loss numbers this season because his pass-rushing moves developed and he showed awesome bend around the edge. He's bound for the first round.

KJ Hamler, WR

Hamler is only a redshirt sophomore but there's buzz about him entering the 2020 Draft. He'll enter this game with 858 yards on 54 grabs (15.9 yards per) with eight grabs. Listed at just 5-9 and 176 pounds, Hamler will play in the slot in the NFL but has legitimate slot-receiver twitchiness and his acceleration down the field is special. He's the type of consistent separation receiver seemingly en vogue in the NFL today.