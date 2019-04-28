Dave Gettleman: 'I know for a fact' two teams would've picked Daniel Jones before No. 17

If the New York Giants hadn't used the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on quarterback Daniel Jones, they might not have gotten Jones at all.

Or at least that's what Giants general manager Dave Gettleman would like you to believe.

When asked why New York didn't wait until its second first-round pick, No. 17 overall, to take Jones and thus secure one of the top-ranked defensive prospects at No. 6, Gettleman suggested he wasn't the only one after the Duke signal-caller.

"I know for a fact that two teams would've taken him in front of 17," he recently told reporters. "I know that for a fact. It's tough, it really is. It wasn't easy for me to pass up Josh Allen. For me, you know, in my background, that was very, very difficult. But I think that much of Daniel Jones."

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano has since reported that those two teams were the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, who held the 10th and 15th overall selections, respectively, on Thursday night. But Denver seemingly had its eyes on Missouri QB Drew Lock, who went on to land with the Broncos in the second round; and Washington was reportedly all over Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins before drafting him at No. 15. Plus, it's not often teams are definitively aware of other teams' draft plans.

Even if Gettleman did know "for a fact" that Denver and Washington -- or two other teams -- would've targeted Jones before No. 17, there's also the fact that the Giants possessed more than enough draft capital to pull off a potential move up from 17th overall and still get a premier defensive talent like Allen at No 6.

In any event, Gettleman apparently did what he had to do. Now we wait until 2023 to find out if it was all worth it.