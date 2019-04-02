Devin Bush NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

Devin Bush is a playmaking linebacker in the mold of Roquan Smith and Rashaan Evans, both first-round picks in 2018. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, is adept in coverage, and can wreak havoc in the backfield. He's one of the two best linebackers in this draft class (along with Devin White) and he'll be an immediate starter at the next level.

College career

Bush's father, Devin Bush Sr., played safety at Florida State and spent eight seasons in the NFL. Devin Bush Jr. turned down a scholarship from the Seminoles to play at Michigan. He played in seven games as a freshman in 2016 and had 11 tackles (no sacks). The following season Bush had 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and seven passes defended. And in 2018, he notched 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four passes defended.

Among all FBS linebackers, Bush ranked 16th in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric but was 98th in tackling efficiency and 120th in run-stop percentage.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 234 pounds Arms: 32 inches Hands: 9 5/8 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.43 Bench press: 21 Vertical jump: 40.5 Broad jump: 124.0 3-cone drill: 6.93 20-yard shuttle: 4.23 60-yard shuttle: --

Here's Bush's blistering 40 time:

There's more:

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Bush is a fantastic athlete as evidenced by his 4.43 40 at the combine. He can line up in slot to cover tight ends and he shows ability to change direction when dropping into coverage. He's a solid tackler who has second gear in pursuit. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed a high motor, and is a likely first-round pick.

Here's what Bush accomplished midway through the 2018 season:

Weaknesses: Bush is only 5-foot-11 and while some scouts have concerns about his ability in coverage, he was much more consistent there than as a run defender.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Jaylon Smith. Before his devastating knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame, Smith was a missile on the football field. Whether it was chasing down an outside run or crashing a shallow cross, speed was Smith's greatest attribute as a linebacker. After a long rehab process, Smith finally recaptured that speed in 2018 for the Cowboys, and it led to a breakout season. Bush is the same type of linebacker, a player predicated on speed, speed, and more speed. Neither are excellent block-shedders. Most of the time it doesn't matter because they get to the ball-carrier before blockers can carry out their assignment. Because of their natural ability to simply run extremely fast, both Smith and Bush are assets in coverage too.

NFL teams in play to draft Bush

Raiders: Oakland has needs all over its defense. It's more likely they target the defensive line with the first of their three first-round picks but they would love to land Bush at No. 24. The problem is that he may not be on the board then, in which case they'd need to trade up to get him.

Buccaneers: Kwon Alexander signed with the 49ers and the Bucs have needs in the middle of the defense, as well as at pass rusher and offensive line. The team is reportedly high on Devin White but Devin Bush could also be an option, even if No. 5 overall seems too high to take him.

Jaguars: Jacksonville has bigger needs at offensive line, edge rusher and tight end but Myles Jack has one year left on his rookie deal and Bush would be a natural replacement on one of the NFL's fastest defenses.

Broncos: Denver parted ways with Brandon Marshall this offseason and if they pass on a quarterback at No. 10, linebacker would make some sense there.

Bengals: Vontaze Burfict is now in Oakland and the Bengals' defense was a mess last season. Bush would anchor the middle of the unit without the headaches Burfict caused.

Steelers: Pittsburgh hasn't been able to replace Ryan Shazier and while they have needs at cornerback, edge rusher and wide receiver, they'd love to get Bush at No. 20, though with 10 picks in this draft they may have to trade up to get him.

Ravens: Baltimore let C.J. Mosley hit free agency and he signed a monster deal with the Jets. The team also needs help at edge rusher, offensive line and wide receiver; it's hard to imagine that Bush is still on the board at No. 22 so the Ravens would have likely have to move up for him.