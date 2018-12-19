First Responder Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Boston College vs. Boise State bowl game

This year's First Responder Bowl features a nice collection of legitimate draft prospects, and Boston College pass-rusher Zach Allen is the headliner. The senior has 40.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks over his past three seasons for the Eagles and is a towering, powerful presence on the field.

This contest also features Boise State's quarterback, who excels from within the pocket, and a high-quality tackle-turned-guard from Boston College.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Boston College

Zach Allen, EDGE/DT

Allen is currently my No. 12 overall prospect in the 2019 Draft. At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, the Boston College standout has serious NFL defensive end size. So that box is checked. He's an anvil when offensive linemen try to move him in the run game, and he has no problem shedding blocks. Most importantly, despite his notable size and point-of-attack power, Allen has a well-developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves he can use whenever needed. While certainly not the next Von Miller in terms of bend/dip to the quarterback, Allen is not stiff for his size on the outside either. He should be one of the first edge-rushers picked in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Chris Lindstrom, OG

A former tackle, Lindstrom smartly made the move inside to guard in 2018 and flourished at his new position thanks to his inherent mean streak, impressive power, and bouncy athleticism that keeps him balanced in front of his target. A super-experienced player with requisite size at 6-4 and 304 pounds, Lindstrom should hear his named called in the second or third round.

Wyatt Ray, EDGE

Ray was the beneficiary of most of the attention being on the opposite side of the Boston College defensive line in 2018 and finished the regular season with nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss. At 6-3 and 255 pounds he was technically the lightning to Allen's thunder up front. Ray is a fluid mover and should test well in the vital agility drills at the combine. I only saw flashes of a swipe and rip move from Ray and the same goes for his quickness and bend around the corner. He has mid-round potential.

Boise State

Brett Rypien, QB

Rypien is the premier sleeper quarterback prospect in this draft class. Forget he's only 6-2. He'll have 50 starts on his collegiate resume after this bowl game, an instant positive for his NFL future. A pure pocket passer, Rypien actually misses oncoming rushers at times because he stays glued to his receivers down the field. While that attribute does lead to some unwanted hits and sacks, it's a much better skill for a quarterback to possess than the dreaded "eye drop" when pressure is mounting. Rypien throws a fantastic deep ball and generates plenty of velocity and pinpoint accuracy at the intermediate level of the field.

Alex Mattison, RB

Not quite the prospect fellow Bronco Jay Ajayi was, Mattison runs with a similar style. At 5-11 and 211 pounds, Mattison's capable of making powerful cuts through the second level and shaking weaker tackle attempts by linebackers and defensive backs. He's scored 29 rushing touchdowns the past two seasons as the clear-cut bell cow in Boise and has averaged a solid 4.9 yards per carry in his three-year career despite average-at-best blocking. Mattison is only a junior but has already done enough to prove worthy of a mid-round pick.

A.J. Richardson, WR

After playing in the shadows of fellow downfield threat Cedrick Wilson, who was picked in the seventh round by the Cowboys in the 2018 draft, the 6-0, 212-pound Richardson emerged as one of Rypien's top two targets this year and finished the regular season with 825 yards and eight scores on 54 receptions. Richardson has natural ball-tracking skills and deceptive long speed. Only a junior, don't be shocked if he returns for his senior year.