Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Keenan Allen

Strengths:

Tall, good-framed outside wideout with athleticism galore. Great combination of suddenness and speed. Always looking to turn an easy comeback into a big gain. Quicks free him on those plays. Knows how to beat press at the line and has the length/quicks combination to become outstanding in that area eventually. Lean on vertical routes helps him separate down the field and plays with reckless abandon when trying to find the football. More of a vertical separator than someone who'll get open underneath. Snaps out of his breaks at the intermediate level. Huge catch radius and a flair for the highlight-reel grab. A lot to like about his game. Flaws are few and far between.

Weaknesses:

Not a YAC monster. More of a vertical separator than someone who'll get open underneath. Measured in with disproportionaly small hands at the combine. Tore ACL in 2021 and was limited to only four games and five catches for 107 yards. A touch on a lanky side; physical corners may be able to outmuscle him.

Accolades: