Greedy Williams NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

Greedy Williams is one of the most athletic players in this draft class and he has the potential to be a lockdown cornerback in an age when those are incredibly tough to come by. There are questions about his willingness to tackle but when Williams is focused he's hard to beat. Considered a top-10 selection during the fall, it now seems more likely that he'll go somewhere between 15-32.

College career

Williams redshirted his freshman season but played 13 games the following season and had six interceptions and 10 passes defended, leading the SEC in both categories. In 2018, Williams had two interceptions and 9 passes defended.

Among all FBS cornerback, Bush ranked 20th in Pro Football Focus' coverage-snaps-per-reception metric and had a 58.1 passer rating against wide receivers.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Arms: 31 1/2 inches Hands: 9 1/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.37 Bench press: 8 (pro day) Vertical jump: 36.0 (pro day) Broad jump: 124.0 (pro day) 3-cone drill: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- 60-yard shuttle: --

Here's Williams running his 40:

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: At 6-foot-2, has the height NFL teams look for in long, physical cornerbacks to matchup with bigger receivers. Williams also ran a 4.38 40 at the combine, proving that he has unparalleled speed too. He's silky smooth in coverage and has full confidence in his abilities and athleticism. He can blanket receivers when he's locked in.

Here's an example of Williams' mirroring skills, which is second to none in this draft class:

#LSU DB Greedy Williams breaks up a pass intended for DeVonta Smith. pic.twitter.com/h1T2t27Gw5 — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) November 4, 2018

Weaknesses: Sometimes Williams looked almost bored. Will the occasional lack of focus be an issue at the next level? There are also concerns about his willingness to tackle.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore was a sticky-as-glue man-to-man corner at South Carolina, and that led to him being a top 15 pick in the 2012 Draft. His length, smooth athleticism, and good ball skills allowed him to thrive in the highly competitive SEC. Much of the same is true about Williams, another somewhat tall, effortless athlete with above-average downfield speed and awareness to play the ball when it's arriving. Williams is the preeminent man coverage corner in this class.

NFL teams in play to draft Williams

Raiders: Oakland has needs all over its defense. It's more likely they target the defensive line or edge rusher with the first of their three first-round picks but they would love to land Williams at No. 24 or No. 27.

Giants: New York has two first-round picks and edge rusher and quarterback are at the top of the to-do list. But cornerback isn't far behind; the team traded former first-rounder Eli Apple to the Saints during the 2018 season and there isn't much depth at the position heading into the draft.

Texans: Houston desperately needs to upgrade its offensive line but the team cut former first-round pick Kevin Johnson and Johnathan Joseph is 35 years old.

Steelers: 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns was benched last season and Pittsburgh, as seems to be the case every offseason, needs to add depth at the position.

Chiefs: Kansas City had one of the worst defenses in the league last season and a big part of that was due to a suspect secondary.

Rams: Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters both return but Talib is 33 and has one year left on his deal and Peters is coming off a down season.