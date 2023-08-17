The college football season begins in a little over a week. The freedom that college football's transfer portal allows has certainly impacted the talent coming out of the Group of Five conferences but there is still plenty of talent that will be playing on NFL Sundays.

Rather than outright ranking the conference's best preseason NFL Draft prospects this year, we've decided to try something different. Here are some draft-related superlatives for the conference entering the 2023 campaign:

Best quarterback: Michael Pratt, Tulane

Pratt ranked in the top 10 in passer efficiency, according to TruMedia. The senior does a good job of reading the defense and taking what it gives him. He moves around in the pocket well and is able to build speed quickly to evade defenders and pick up yardage on the ground. Pratt had options to transfer out this offseason but elected to run it back with the Green Wave. He has the chance to be a top 100 pick when all is said and done.

Like Pratt, Western Kentucky's Austin Reed could have transferred out to a Power Five school but will return where he put up video game-esque numbers in 2022. The West Florida transfer completed 64.6% of his pass attempts for 4,744 yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall flirted with the idea of transferring before ultimately returning to where it all began. He has been an efficient player for the Chanticleers.

Best non-quarterback prospect: EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy

Solomon recorded 4.5 sacks in head coach Jon Sumrall's first season with the program. The Trojans went 12-2 and Solomon played a big role in establishing the culture on defense. Listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, the Florida native has size to hold up at the point of attack and speed to attack the corner. Solomon is able to build speed quickly and has great waist bend to turn the corner.

Tulane linebacker Tyler Grubbs and Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs are a few prospects who could take that next leap. SMU defensive tackle DeVere Levelston has good size and showed positive pass-rush potential in 2021.

Best running back: Jalen White, Georgia Southern

There is not a clear favorite for the title among the Group of Five conferences. White is a prospect who has the size to be a feature back at the next level. He does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and running through arm tackles.

Marshall's Rasheen Ali is another big running back who does a good job of breaking his feet down in space and cutting. He does a good job allowing his blocks to develop. San Diego State's Jaylon Armstead also has great size and could break out this season. Appalachian State's Nate Noel and Southern Mississippi's Frank Gore Jr. are smaller backs more likely to serve in specific roles.

Best pass catcher: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Corley is an incredibly intriguing talent because of his size and natural playmaking ability. Western Kentucky primarily got him the ball at or near the line of scrimmage and relied upon his abilities post-catch as evidenced by his 6.09 air yards per target, according to TruMedia. He would benefit greatly by being featured more in the vertical attack this fall. The Florida native recorded 975 yards after the catch last season, which was more than 300 yards more than the next closest. Corley has gained a lot of muscle in preparation for the upcoming season.

UTSA's De'Corian Clark and Colorado State's Tory Horton are a few of the other names to know. Clark averaged 14.5 yards per reception. Horton managed 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns. Rice's Luke McCaffrey is the younger brother of Christian and son of Ed. The former Michigan quarterback had 58 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

Best offensive lineman: OT Donovan Jennings, USF

Jennings started four games at left tackle before an ankle injury ended his season in 2022. The Tampa native projects as an offensive guard at the next level. He has a good understanding of blocking angles and has the eyes to handle stunts and twists. According to TruMedia, Jennings was beaten three times in those four games but allowed zero sacks.

Liberty's X'Zauvea Gadlin was the other prospect who came to mind. He has played all five positions at one point or another in his collegiate career. He played left guard and right tackle against Virginia Tech last season. He needs to become more consistent landing his punches and adjusting his hands and feet to sustain blocks.

Best pass rusher: Javon Solomon, Troy

In addition to Solomon, Charlotte has a pair of Michigan transfers who are physically talented: Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof. Okie's career began at Alabama and included a stop at Chattanooga.

Best in coverage: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell was extremely productive for the Rockets last season. He intercepted five of the 75 passes thrown in his direction. Opponents completed 36.0% of the passes in his direction, which was the 15th-best mark in college football among players with at least 200 coverage snaps, according to TruMedia. At 6-foot, 200 pounds, he has great size for the football and has shown great awareness to make plays in space.

Troy's Reddy Steward is a competitive player drawing the attention of NFL talent evaluators. He is a thinner-built boundary cornerback but he makes up for that with his awareness in space. Steward finished last season with three interceptions.

Best incoming transfer: CB Charles Woods, SMU

Woods' collegiate path has been circuitous. After initially enrolling at Illinois State, he transferred to West Virginia for two seasons. In his first Big 12 campaign, he recorded two interceptions, which led to him being named preseason first-team All-Conference coming into his senior season. He made three starts in four games before redshirting and completing his collegiate experience at SMU. If fully healthy, he could return to a form that had a 20% pass breakup rate and allowed just one reception of 20+ yards as a junior.

SMU running back Jaylan Knighton was one of the most highly sought after prospects in the nation as a high school recruit. Knighton is a smaller running back but his ability to make plays in space will impact the conference.

Best senior prospect: QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

Pratt, to me, is the top senior prospect among the Group of Five conferences. Solomon also falls under this category. Since those two players have been discussed in detail, here are a few others who have not gotten any attention to this point:

Coastal Carolina WR Sam Pinckney (71 receptions for 996 yards, 3 TD in 2022)

Appalachian State IOL Bucky Williams (Allowed 4 sacks on 470 pass-blocking snaps in 2022)

Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke (Younger brother of preseason darling Nathan Rourke, threw for 3,256 yards, 25 TD)

Toledo LB Dallas Gant (Ohio State transfer who recorded 115 tackles, 2 FF last season)

Temple LB Jordan Magee (86 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF last season)

Breakout candidate: CB Noah Avinger, San Diego State

San Diego State has consistently produced quality defensive backs. The Aztecs may lose some of that recognition moving forward because Power Five programs can now pilfer that talent but it is still well known in the industry. Avinger could be next. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he has great size for the position. He has the speed to translate to the next level. The junior had just a 2.6% pass-breakup rate last season, according to TruMedia, so he will need to do a better job of playing the ball in the air.

Charlotte edge rusher Demon Clowney is another to watch because of his pedigree. The cousin of NFL edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was a 4-star recruit who began his career at Ole Miss. He had just two sacks in three seasons with the Rebels but now steps into a larger role.