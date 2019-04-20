Jacksonville Jaguars mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, big board, team needs, multiple options for every selection

The Jaguars failed to live up to lofty expectations last year after a run to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. As a result, they're slated to pick in the top 10 of the 2019 NFL Draft for the 11th time in the last 12 years. Was 2017 or 2018 the aberration? If it's to be the latter, the Jaguars need to ace this year's draft.

Below, you can check out which picks the Jaguars currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso.

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 7

2 38

3 69

3 98 Compensatory from Los Angeles Rams 4 109

6 178

7 236 from Baltimore

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 27.2 24.6 29.8 21.0 7.4 18.4 4.0 4.5





Needs: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, INT DL

Pressing: QB, RB, WR/TE

The Jags have a lot of needs and almost no money with which to fill them, so the draft is going to have to be key. They broke the bank for Nick Foles but still rank low in our quarterback rankings here, and should probably still be searching for a real long-term answer. The Leonard Fournette pick already looks like it's not working out as planned and they may need to go back to the well there. They have one of the least impressive pass-catching corps in the league and the offensive line, even after spending a bunch of money on it, still needs an overhaul. And they cut into their defensive talent to clear space for Foles. The Jags can really go anywhere with this year's draft and it would make sense. It's a top-heavy, thin roster with very few settled positions outside the second level of the defense.

War room big board

The Jaguars are well-positioned to land a true difference-maker at No. 7 if they don't trade back, and they should also have plenty of quality options with their second-round pick, especially at receiver. Here's how I'd project the Jaguars' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida DT Ed Oliver, Houston DL Rashan Gary, Michigan

TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 1 7 OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

2 38 WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State

3 69 FS Deionte Thompson, Alabama

3 98 TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss from LAR 4 109 to Minnesota

4 120 RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State from MIN* 6 178 QB Brett Rypien, Boise State

6 190 G Mitch Hyatt, Clemson from MIN* 7 236 to Carolina from BAL 7 247 DE Landis Durham, Texas A&M from MIN*



WR Torrey Smith (from Carolina)



The Jaguars open their draft with much needed help at right tackle in Taylor, the top offensive lineman in the class. He'll solidify the right side immediately after the Jaguars had massive issues with protection last year. That can't be the case after spending top dollar for a new quarterback.

Speaking of Nick Foles, the team finds him a versatile receiving weapon at the top of Round 2 with McLaurin, a fast wideout with good size who absolutely aced the predraft process to boost his stock. For the second straight year, the Jaguars land a falling Alabama safety in the third round in Thompson, who will step in immediately to replace Tashaun Gipson. With the team's other third-rounder, the Jags pick up a sleeper at tight end in Knox, who should be much better in the pros than he was at Ole Miss. If the team goes with Taylor instead of T.J. Hockenson at the top of the draft, Knox is a great consolation prize.

The Jaguars trade a seventh-rounder to reunite Foles with a deep receiving weapon in Torrey Smith, then turn one Day 3 pick into three by moving down from No. 109. They then scoop up some depth at running back in Hill, who had a great combine and should shine as a fill-in whenever Leonard Fournette is injured. Rypien is a solid developmental quarterback to back up Foles, while Hyatt provides depth all around the offensive line. Durham gives the Jaguars a rotational piece at defensive end.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL Rashan Gary, Michigan Round 2 OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

OT Kaleb McGary, Washington

Round 3 RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

WR Riley Ridley, Georgia

TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

QB Will Grier, West Virginia

Round 4 TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State

RB Miles Sanders, Penn State Round 5



Round 6 QB Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss

WR Jon'Vea Johnson, Toledo

Round 7 DE Michael Dogbe, Temple

DT Demarcus Christmas, Florida State



