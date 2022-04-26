Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.44 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Zach Vigil

Strengths:

Good eyes that allow him to sort through trash. Athletic build. Better blitzing and working around the line of scrimmage than dropping into coverage. Above average ability to get off blocks.

Weaknesses:

Below average speed and burst. Does not have the size or strength to play in the box consistently at the next level and is not effective in coverage.

Accolades: