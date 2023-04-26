Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.11 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Winston Guy

Summary:

Mikel Jones has good quickness but overall play strength needs to improve. He brings his eyes down in space, which often leads to missing his target. Jones has disciplined eyes in zone coverage and is solid covering in space. He lacks ideal size for a consistent role and gets lost in traffic.

Strengths:

Disciplined eyes in zone coverage

Average covering in space

Good quickness

Weaknesses: