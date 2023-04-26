Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 64.11 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Winston Guy
Summary:
Mikel Jones has good quickness but overall play strength needs to improve. He brings his eyes down in space, which often leads to missing his target. Jones has disciplined eyes in zone coverage and is solid covering in space. He lacks ideal size for a consistent role and gets lost in traffic.
Strengths:
- Disciplined eyes in zone coverage
- Average covering in space
- Good quickness
Weaknesses:
- Overall play strength needs to improve
- Brings his eyes down with tackling leads to missed target
- Gets lost in the traffic
- Lacks ideal size for more than a hybrid role