NFL combine 2020 results: Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas shine as offensive linemen weigh in

The offensive linemen were measured in on Tuesday at the 2020 NFL combine, and the hyped offensive tackle group headlined by Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Willis, Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Jones certainly did not disappoint on the scales.

Here are our takeaways about what the offensive line weigh-in means.

Offensive tackle measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Trey Adams 6-8 318 34 3/8" 81 4/8" Hakeem Adeniji 6-4 3/8 302 33 6/8" 82 3/8" Treymane Anchrum 6-1 7/8 314 33 5/8" 80 4/8" Ben Bartch 6-5 6/8 309 32 7/8" 80 4/8" Mekhi Becton 6-7 3/8 364 35 5/8" 83 2/8" Saahdiq Charles 6-4 1/8 321 33" 80 3/8" Cameron Clark 6-4 4/8 308 34 1/8" 82 6/8" Ezra Cleveland 6-6 311 33 3/8" 80 3/8" Jack Driscoll 6-4 5/8 306 33" 78 4/8" Yasir Durant 6-6 331 34 6/8" 82 6/8" Charlie Heck 6-7 5/8 311 34 1/8" 82 2/8" Justin Herron 6-3 5/8 308 33 4/8" 80 4/8" Robert Hunt 6-5 1/8 323 33 4/8" 82" Austin Jackson 6-4 7/8 322 34 1/8" 82" Josh Jones 6-5 319 33 7/8" 79 7/8" Colton McKivitz 6-6 1/8 306 33 6/8" 81 5/8" Lucas Niang 6-6 315 34 2/8" 83 1/8" Matt Peart 6-6 5/8 318 36 5/8" 86 4/8" Jon Runyan 6-4 2/8 306 33 2/8" 79 5/8" Terrence Steele 6-5 7/8 312 35 1/8" 85 4/8" Alex Taylor 6-8 3/8 308 36 1/8" 88" Andrew Thomas 6-5 1/8 315 36 1/8" 83 4/8" Prince Tega Wanogho 6-5 308 33 4/8" 80 6/8" Jedrick Wills 6-4 2/8 312 34 2/8" 83 4/8" Tristan Wirfs 6-4 7/8 320 34" 80 2/8"

Offensive tackle winners

Matt Peart, UConn. I'll start with the non-obvious selection. Peart's film is clean on the right side, and being close to 6-7 with nearly 37-inch arms means he naturally creates an enormous arc around the quarterback, which edge rushers have to navigate. At around 320 pounds, he has a good amount of weight too. Peart is one of the longest offensive tackle prospects measured at the combine that I can remember.

Are Joe Burrow's hands too small? What's the latest on CBA talks? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break down the combine and more; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Mekhi Becton, Louisville. Here's the mountain of a man among the trees in this group. He's listed second because everybody expected Becton to tower over the rest of his contemporaries, and he did. At nearly 6-8 and one pound shy of 365, we are talking Orlando Brown/Trent Brown type of gargantuan size. His almost 36-inch arms are tentacles, but honestly, I was expecting them to be longer.

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa. Any idea of Wirfs needing to move to guard were put to rest after his weigh-in with arms right at 34 inches, well above what teams want at the position, which is typically 32 or, for some teams, 33 inches. At 320 pounds with a wingspan over 80 inches, Wirfs looks the part of a powerful NFL offensive tackle. No bad weight. Great length.

Andrew Thomas, Georgia. As one of two tackles with arms longer than 36 inches, Thomas has to be happy with developments after the offensive line weigh-in. People were expecting him to maybe be a little heavier than 315, but if it helps him test better this weekend, then there's no problem whatsoever.

Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette. Many believe Hunt is destined for a move inside in the NFL, and while that very well could happen, he proved today he has legit NFL tackle size being over 6-5 and 323 pounds with a rather big 82-inch wingspan.

Offensive tackle losers

Jack Driscoll, Auburn. This wasn't easy, because altogether, the top offensive tackles and the high-quality depth at the position in this class measured in very well. At almost 6-5, Driscoll has NFL tackle height, yet he just hit the 33-inch threshold for arm length, and he had the shortest wingspan of the offensive tackle group.

Ben Bartch, St. John's. The Division III standout is likely a tackle at the next level at nearly 6-6, but he did have the shortest arms of anyone in his position group and falling under 310 probably means he has to add weight to fill out his frame and deal with the power of NFL defensive linemen.

Guard/center measurements

PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT (LBS) ARM LENGTH WINGSPAN Tyler Biadasz 6-3 5/8 314 32 2/8" 79 7/8" Ben Bredeson 6-4 5/8 315 31 1/8" 76 6/8" Cohl Cabral 6-4 7/8 300 32 2/8" 78 4/8" Trystan Colon-Castillo 6-3 313 30 4/8" 76 2/8" Lloyd Cushenberry 6-3 1/8 312 34 1/8" 84 2/8" Jake Hanson 6-4 3/8 303 32 6/8" 76 6/8" Nick Harris 6-0 7/8 302 32 1/8" 77 4/8" Matt Hennessy 6-3 7/8 307 32 2/8" 79 6/8" Keith Ishmael 6-2 7/8 309 32 2/8" 78 7/8" Cordel Iwuagwu 6-2 7/8 309 33 6/8" 81" Jonah Jackson 6-3 4/8 306 33 4/8" 77 7/8" Solomon Kindley 6-3 2/8 337 32 3/8" 77 6/8" Shane Lemieux 6-3 7/8 310 32 2/8" 77" Damien Lewis 6-2 327 33 79 4/8" John Molchon 6-5 2/8 309 31 1/8" 76 4/8" Kyle Murphy 6-3 2/8 316 33 7/8" 79 7/8" Netane Muti 6-2 7/8 315 31 6/8" 76 4/8" Michael Onwenu 6-2 5/8 344 34 3/8" 82" Danny Pinter 6-4 2/8 306 31 7/8" 77 7/8" Cesar Ruiz 6-2 6/8 307 33 1/8" 79 5/8" John Simpson 6-4 1/8 321 34 1/8" 82 3/8" Logan Stenberg 6-6 317 32 4/8" 80" Simon Stepaniak 6-4 1/8 313 32" 79 7/8" Calvin Throckmorton 6-5 317 32 4/8" 80 6/8" Daryl Williams 6-2 3/8 304 32 1/8" 77 7/8"

Guard/center winners

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU. There are some agility issues with Cushenberry's game, but teams will absolutely love the length he brings at the center position. He truly has offensive tackle type reach in a more squatty frame.

Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU. Iwuagwu played guard in 2019 but is probably best suited for center, where his springy athleticism would better be utilized. Weighing in close to 310 pounds with a massive 81-inch wingspan was a great development for him.

Nick Harris, Washington. A multi-year starter with solid film thanks to sound fundamentals and outstanding athleticism, the only true concerns about Harris centered around lack of power and length. After weighing in under 300 pounds at the Senior Bowl, he eclipsed that mark at the combine and measured in with respectable arm length of over 32 inches.

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin. While his 2019 film isn't as spectacular as it was in 2018, Biadasz is still one of the most athletic prospects in this interior offensive line class, and now he's one of the most physically impressive at over 6-3 and 314 pounds with a wingspan just under 80 inches.

Damien Lewis, LSU. The team that picks Lewis will be doing so for his ability to overpower defensive linemen in tight spaces. At 6-2 and 327 pounds with long arms for the position, he checked in with a true masher body type.

Guard/center losers

Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri. No, length isn't as important at center as it is at left or right tackle, but you never want to be the blocker with the shortest wingspan in your position group.

John Molchon, Boise State. Supposedly one of the most naturally strong offensive linemen in the class, Molchon measured in with a strange body type to play in the NFL. He's over 6-5 but under 310 pounds with short arms.

Ben Bredeson, Michigan. Another interior blocker with a weird physical profile, Bredeson has offensive tackle height and weight yet limited reach due to his less than 32-inch arms.