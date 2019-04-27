NFL Draft 2019: John Elway maneuvers the board, lands Drew Lock after picking Dalton Risner, Noah Fant
The Broncos are making smart selections in this draft, choices that bode well for the long-term future of the team
Drew Lock is a Denver Bronco. And they got him at No. 42 overall.
After a few drafts in which John Elway got overly anxious, which ultimately led to disappointing classes, he has done a fantastic job navigating the first and second rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Heck, Lock was a trendy mock draft pick to the Broncos at No. 10 overall, and after a moving down, then up to get the Missouri quarterback in Round 2, they landed my No. 1 signal-caller in this class.
Lock is far from perfect. While his pocket presence improved in his senior season at Missouri, it could be better, and on occasion, he can be late on throws toward the boundary. But Lock has the best arm strength in the class, and is accurate to all levels of the field -- though his ball placement is better at the intermediate and downfield portions of the field than in the short areas.
He's plenty athletic and can make the off-schedule, outside-of-structure throws from a variety of arm angles. And I love his aggressiveness and willingness to zip tight-window throws even after an interception. With a year -- or at least half a season -- behind Joe Flacco, Lock will have time to fine-tune some aspects of his game. In a vertical-based system, Lock can be a dangerous, chunk-play based quarterback who can consistently place the ball into the bucket downfield and rip throws across the middle. Fantastic work by Elway and Co.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Titans get A.J. Brown at insane value
The Titans needed another weapon in their receiver group and got one with Brown in Round 2
-
Team-by-team NFL Draft order for 2019
Find out which picks your team owns with the 2019 NFL Draft set to begin
-
Here's the full 2019 NFL Draft order
You've come to the right place if you're looking for the 2019 NFL Draft order
-
Greedy Williams falls into Browns' lap
Williams and Denzel Ward will be a fun, athletic cornerback tandem in Cleveland
-
NFL Draft: Murphy a playmaker for Cards
The Cardinals need a lot of help across the board, and Murphy can be a turnover machine at...
-
Top Picks: Draft surprise, Warriors roll
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ weekdays at 6 p.m. ET for the day's best bets