NFL Draft 2020: Groin injury won't hold Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk out of combine, per report

Brandon Aiyuk had to sit out January's Senior Bowl with a minor groin injury, but the setback won't keep Aiyuk from participating in next week's NFL combine, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Aiyuk, who is currently CBS Sports' sixth best receiving prospect in this year's draft, enjoyed a breakout season for the Sun Devils in 2019, catching 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging a whopping 18.3 yards per catch. CBS Sports has also tabbed Aiyuk as the 42nd ranked player in this year's draft.

"I am told that he is going to be full-go at the combine," Pelissero said on Wednesday. "Expect him to fly through the drills."

During the week of the Senior Bowl, event executive director Jim Nagy said that everyone he had talked to had been grading the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Aiyuk "similarity to or higher than N'Keal Harry," a fellow former Arizona State standout who was drafted in the first round by the Patriots last spring.

Aiyuk, during a recent interview with The Denver Post, said that he hopes to be in the "low 4.4" range in the 40-yard dash during the combine. He is also looking to show that he can lineup anywhere within an offense after primarily lining up on the left side of Arizona State's offense.

One thing Aiyuk doesn't need to prove is his consistency, as he caught at least five passes in eight different games during the 2019 season. He was especially good during his final six games, catching 33 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns during that span. That span of games does not include his seven-catch, 196-yard, three touchdown performance in the Sun Devils' win over Washington State on Oct. 12.

Aiyuk, who received a Division 1 scholarship to play defensive back coming out of high school, also discussed what it was like to play for a Sun Devils coaching staff that included two former NFL head coaches in Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis.

"A lot of advice," said Aiyuk, who starred at Sierra College before coming to Arizona State in 2018. "Every single practice, they would let us know and it would be the whole coaching staff yelling, 'Do something like that next year, you'll no longer have a job.'"

Aiyuk, who will receive a slew of interest from NFL teams in need of a receiver during the combine. Among the teams interested in Aiyuk will likely include the Broncos, Packers, Giants, Broncos, and Steelers, who may each decide to select a receiver with their first or second pick.