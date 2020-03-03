NFL Draft 2020: Netane Muti cleared by doctors at the combine, will participate at his pro day, per report

Netane Muti, when healthy, proved to be a legitimate draft prospect during his time at Fresno State. The problem was that Muti, an offensive guard, played in just five games over the past two seasons after suffering consecutive season-ending injuries. After suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2018, Muti played in just three games in 2019 before a Lisfranc foot injury ended his season. However, Muti did receive positive news at the NFL combine. According to NBC Sports' Thor Nystrom, Muti was cleared by doctors at the combine and will participate in Fresno State's combine, which will take place on March 17.

While his participation was limited at the combine, Muti still made his presence felt, as his 44 reps of 225 pounds were the fourth-highest total in combine history, at any position. Nystrom also reported that Muti met with 27 teams during the combine, with the Bengals, Raiders and Buccaneers showing the most interest in him. Heading into the combine, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Muti was tabbed as the 14th best lineman in the draft by CBS Sports. He is currently projected as a Day 2 pick in this year's draft.

Injuries are the main reason why Muti isn't higher on that list. But as alluded to above, Muti did perform well when healthy during his time at Fresno State, allowing just three pressures in 193 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Muti became somewhat of a mythological figure at Fresno State. His strength became legendary, as he reportedly was one of two Bulldogs to bench, power clean and squat a combined 1,300 pounds this past summer. At the combine, Muti received attention after calming that he has eaten a "10X10" at In-N-Out Burger, a massive burger that includes 10 beef patties and 10 slices of cheese.

More impressive to NFL teams is Muti's versatility and dedication to film study after moving from tackle to guard during his time with the Bulldogs.

"He is constantly sitting in the film room getting more work and he's hungry to get better," Fresno State OL coach Ryan Grubb told the school's athletic website prior to Muti's season-ending injury last season. "We just have to keep feeding him, technique, film, technique, film. The sky is certainly the limit for him."

Muti, now healthy, will look to realize his still untapped potential at the next level. If he can stay healthy at the next level, he's likely to be a steal -- one of the best value picks in the entire 2020 draft class.