Player Blurb: Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Off-ball linebacker / edge-rusher hybrid who plays with his hair on fire and has good hand use to keep linemen off him. Fluid mover in coverage and has experiene doing so. Stand-up linebacker prospect.

College Recap:

Recruited out of McCalla, Alabama, Jackson totaled 24 tackles (5.5 for loss) as a redshirt freshman with 3.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He started 211 of his 14 appearances as a sophomore, racking up 56 tackles (19 for loss) and seven sacks. Jackson was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 for a season in which he had 48 tackles (15.5 for loss), 10 sacks and an interception. He also forced a fumble in the team's game against LSU.

Jackson notched 55 total tackles as a senior, including a career-best 32 solo tackles, while adding seven sacks to his career total and forcing three fumbles, and was named the FCS Defensive Player of the Year by just one vote over Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor. Jackson finished his career with 27.5 sacks and 60.5 tackles for loss. -- R.J. White