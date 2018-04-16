Player Blurb: Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State
NFL Draft analysis for Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Off-ball linebacker / edge-rusher hybrid who plays with his hair on fire and has good hand use to keep linemen off him. Fluid mover in coverage and has experiene doing so. Stand-up linebacker prospect.
College Recap:
Recruited out of McCalla, Alabama, Jackson totaled 24 tackles (5.5 for loss) as a redshirt freshman with 3.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He started 211 of his 14 appearances as a sophomore, racking up 56 tackles (19 for loss) and seven sacks. Jackson was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 for a season in which he had 48 tackles (15.5 for loss), 10 sacks and an interception. He also forced a fumble in the team's game against LSU.
Jackson notched 55 total tackles as a senior, including a career-best 32 solo tackles, while adding seven sacks to his career total and forcing three fumbles, and was named the FCS Defensive Player of the Year by just one vote over Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor. Jackson finished his career with 27.5 sacks and 60.5 tackles for loss. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...