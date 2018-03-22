Player Blurb: DeQuinton Osborne, DT, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wide, run-stuffer with limited explosion to get up the field. Will eat double teams and anchor. Hand-use is apparent against the run.

College Recap:

Osborne is closer to 5-foot-11, but he is every bit 310 pounds and extremely strong. The numbers alone speak highly of Osborne. He had 44 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two quarterback hurries. He also recovered a fumble. On top of that he was constantly pushing plays to fellow defenders to make because his gap was congested and closed for business.

He bounced back to Oklahoma State after leaving Missouri for Kilgore Community College where he dominated and was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference. -- Robert Allen