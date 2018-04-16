Player Blurb: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
NFL Draft analysis for Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Swiss-army knife at the H-back spot. For his position, he exudes athleticism, and he rarely is out of control as a lead-blocker. Plenty of pop behind his pands. Smooth athlete and reliable receiver with good yards-after-the-catch ability.
College Recap:
Flowers was overshadowed in Oklahoma's offense, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile for the Sooners. Flowers was a lethal receiver out of the backfield with 13 career touchdowns through the air; in fact, that's where he earned most of his production. -- Ben Kercheval
