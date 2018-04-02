Player Blurb: Lavon Coleman, RB, Washington

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Muscular back with adequate wiggle and vision between the tackles. Not as powerful as his frame would suggest. Burst and long speed are mediocre. Comfortable receiver. Sturdy in pass protection. Mid-to-late round value.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Lompoc, California, Coleman played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman, gaining 565 yards on 138 attempts with one TD and adding nine catches for 35 yards. He ran for 118 yards and the score on 17 attempts in only his second career game. Coleman only saw 37 touches as a sophomore before averaging 7.5 yards per carry in 2016, gaining 852 yards on only 114 carries with seven TDs, including an 11-carry, 181-yard performance against Arizona.

Coleman had just two starts in his senior year and didn't see more than 14 carries in a game all year, preventing him from topping 100 yards in any single game. He finished the year with 407 yards on 89 carries (4.6 YPC) with four TDs, adding 155 yards and three TDs on 13 catches. His biggest game came against UCLA, when he scored three rushing TDs on 14 carries while tallying 94 yards on the ground and 46 more yards on two catches. -- R.J. White