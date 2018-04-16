Player Blurb: Tarvarius Moore, FS, Southern Mississippi

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Dynamic athlete at either safety positions. Typically a sound tackler but a handful of misses on film. Despite explosive movements, can be stiff-hipped in his backpedal. Plus ball skills and impressive leaping ability. Quality range too.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Quitman, Mississippi, Moore played two seasons with Pearl River Community College before joining Southern Miss. He averaged 35.6 yards per kickoff return as a sophomore and recorded 72 tackles, including 61 solo, in his final season before the transfer. Moore played in 13 games in his first season at Southern Miss but saw limited work, making only 17 total tackles. He did manage two interceptions, one at LSU and the other in his team's New Orleans Bowl win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Moore blossomed as a starter during his senior season, racking up 87 total tackles, including three for loss. He also recorded 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His three picks all came in wins, and he returned one 54 yards. Moore made 14 total tackles against Florida State in the Independence Bowl and had one pass break-up in the game.