Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.43 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mike White

Summary:

Tanner McKee is a tall, lanky QB with a noticeably strong arm that rips the ball from a awkward release. He has a low elbow, whip-like delivery. His accuracy to all levels is very good. He's decisive and gets the ball out quickly. He has below-average athleticism by today's QB standards, but he's not completely immobile; he won't be any type of running threat in the NFL. He needs to improve his pocket management and quickness getting through his reads. He has awesome downfield touch. He can really crank up the velocity without having to step into the ball. His lower-half mechanics need work. His natural talent as a pure thrower is high end.

Strengths:

Strong arm and can rip the ball with velocity from all arm angles

Super decisive and unafraid as a passer to all levels

Big-time touch/accuracy down the field, particularly the sideline

Was very much held back by his skill-position talent in college

Weaknesses: