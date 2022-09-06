Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, he racked up 12 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while becoming the first Tiger since 2015 to record at least 0.5 sacks in five straight games. Simpson has a chance to establish himself as one of the nation's premier second-level defenders during his junior campaign this fall.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Simpson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 230

: 230 Hometown : Charlotte, North Carolina

: Charlotte, North Carolina Interesting fact: Son of Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy D. Simpson, who served 17 overseas tours in the Army from 1994-21

Position: No. 1 LB | Overall: No. 7

High school: Mallard Creek (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9871)

National: 26 | OLB: 1 | North Carolina: 1

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team All-American (Sports Illustrated), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), Under Armour All-America Game selection

Check out Trenton Simpson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks FF PD 2021 13 64 12 6 0 2 2020 8 28 6.5 4.0 1 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: All-ACC second team (PFF), third team (Phil Steele)

Notable statistics

2021: First Clemson player with at least 0.5 sacks in five straight games since 2015



Initial scouting report

"Simpson could excel in a similar role as Micah Parsons, allowing him to play in the box, rush the passer and cloud passing lanes. The Charlotte native finds himself around the ball often because of his quick key and trigger. As far as his blitz potential, he could stand to add more mass to his frame but does a better job of using his quickness to avoid hands of the defender. Simpson closes quickly and is capable of covering the slot." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards