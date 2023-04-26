Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.48 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Eric Lee

Summary:

Truman Jones is an intelligent player with disciplined eyes. He is able to turn speed to power and does a good job of varying his foot pace to set up his rush. Jones has below-average explosion off the line and needs to add more lower body mass to sustain at the point of contact. He has average waist bend at the high side of his rush.

Strengths:

Disciplined eyes

Does a good job of varying his foot pace to set up his rush

High football IQ

Weaknesses: