Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.48 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Eric Lee
Summary:
Truman Jones is an intelligent player with disciplined eyes. He is able to turn speed to power and does a good job of varying his foot pace to set up his rush. Jones has below-average explosion off the line and needs to add more lower body mass to sustain at the point of contact. He has average waist bend at the high side of his rush.
Strengths:
- Disciplined eyes
- Does a good job of varying his foot pace to set up his rush
- High football IQ
Weaknesses:
- Average waist bend at the high side of his rush
- Below-average explosion off the line
- Needs to add more lower body mass to sustain at the point of attack