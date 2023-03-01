Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star prospect out of Dutchtown High School in Georgia, Anderson immediately became a force along Alabama's defensive line. His best season came in 2021 -- when he led the nation with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks en route to finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting -- but he was dominant throughout his time in Tuscaloosa. He finished his career second in program history in both tackles for loss (62.0) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Anderson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

About

Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Hometown : Hampton, Georgia

: Hampton, Georgia Interesting fact: Led FBS in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) in 2021

Position: No. 1 EDGE | Overall: No. 1 | Rating: 94.40 (All-Pro)

NFL combine measurements/results

Will Anderson Jr.'s measurements/results from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be added once they become available.

Scouting report

A five-star from outside Atlanta, Will Anderson Jr. has been as good as -- and maybe better than -- advertised since arriving in Tuscaloosa. In the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, he had 98 hurries and 29 sacks, and those numbers underscore how dominant he was, at times. He's the best Alabama defender in the Nick Saban era and possibly the best Alabama defender in school history not named Derrick Thomas.

Strengths

First-step quickness and bend around the edge flashes play after play

Surprising power and the ability to win consistently with hands on his way to the QB

Comparable to Von Miller in size and twitch; both are around 6-3, 245, which is undersized by NFL edge rusher standards, but they play much bigger than that

Great teammate, even better person

Weaknesses

Made some business decisions in 2022, though it's hard to blame him -- he still played through Alabama's bowl game

Can sometimes whiff on arm tackles in space- Sometimes there doesn't have to be something wrong with a player -- with Anderson it feels like you're searching for issues that don't really exist

NFL comparison

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF INT TD 2022 13 51 17.0 10.0 1 0 1 1 2021 15 102 34.5 17.5 3 0 0 0 2020 13 52 10.5 7.0 0 1 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

Career: Two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner -- only second player to do so in award's history

Career: Two-time Unanimous first-team All-American

Career: Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Career: Two-time first-team All-SEC

2022: Chuck Bednarik Award

2022: Lott IMPACT Trophy



2022: Rotary Lombardi Award

2020: National Freshman of the Year (Football Writers Association of America)

2020: Freshman All-America (FWAA, 247Sports and The Athletic)

2020: SEC All-Freshman Team

2020: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

Career: Second in program history in tackles for loss (62) and sacks (34.5) -- trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in both categories

2021: Led FBS with 34.5 tackles for loss (second in school history)

2021: Led FBS with 17.5 sacks (third in school history)

2021: Five-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week

2021: Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP

High school: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9913)

National: 17 | WDE: 1 | Georgia: 4 | All-time: 377

High school accolades: "Super 11" team and first-team All-State (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Will Anderson Jr.'s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.