Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-star recruit out of Xavier High School in Connecticut, Levis played sparingly in two seasons at Penn State before establishing himself as a top NFL Draft prospect at Kentucky in 2021. He diced up SEC defenses with his arm and his legs, throwing for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns while running for nine more scores. While he didn't have as much success this past season -- a porous offensive line, lackluster offensive weapons and several injuries were each contributing factors -- he has a skillset that should translate well to the professional ranks.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Levis, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

About

Age: 23

23 Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 232

: 232 Hometown : Madison, Connecticut

: Madison, Connecticut Fun fact: Known to sometimes put mayonnaise in his coffee (watch)

Position: No. 3 QB | Overall: No. 6

Scouting report

"Levis has the tall, athletic build that has long been considered prototypical for an NFL quarterback. He has plus mobility and arm strength. There are times when he unnecessarily takes on contact, thus putting himself at risk of injury. The Penn State transfer has to do a better job of marrying his lower body with his upper body to improve accuracy. He deserves more credit for going through progressions and showing nuance of holding defenders with his eyes. NFL teams will appreciate that he has been working in the Rams and 49ers offensive systems in back-to-back years." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

College stats

Passing

Year Games Completion % Yards TDs INTs 2022 (Kentucky) 11 65.4 2,406 19 10 2021 (Kentucky) 13 66.0 2,827 24 13 2020 (Penn State) 8 60.0 421

1 0 2019 (Penn State) 7 59.6 223 2 2

Rushing

Year Games Attempts Yards Y/A TDs 2022 (Kentucky) 11 72 -107 -1.5

2 2021 (Kentucky) 13 107 376 3.5 9 2020 (Penn State) 8 82 260 3.2 3 2019 (Penn State) 7 51 213 4.2 3

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Two-time FBS National Offensive Player of the Week



2021: Two-time Manning Award Quarterback of the Week



Notable statistics

Career: Fourth in program history in 300-yard passing games (six), fifth in touchdown passes (43) and sixth in passing yards (5,233)

2021: Seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season

2021: Most passing TDs (24) in single season since 2007

2021: Only Kentucky QB to have two games in a season of three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns

2021: First Kentucky QB with at least 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in one season since 2003

High school: Xavier (Middletown, Connecticut)

Class: 2018

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8689)

National: 652 | Pro-style QB: 28 | Connecticut: 2

High school accolades: Offensive Player of the Year (Hartford Courant), second-team Walter Camp All-Connecticut

Check out Will Levis' full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.