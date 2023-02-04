Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-star recruit out of Xavier High School in Connecticut, Levis played sparingly in two seasons at Penn State before establishing himself as a top NFL Draft prospect at Kentucky in 2021. He diced up SEC defenses with his arm and his legs, throwing for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns while running for nine more scores. While he didn't have as much success this past season -- a porous offensive line, lackluster offensive weapons and several injuries were each contributing factors -- he has a skillset that should translate well to the professional ranks.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Levis, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 23
- Year: Redshirt senior
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 232
- Hometown: Madison, Connecticut
- Fun fact: Known to sometimes put mayonnaise in his coffee (watch)
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 3 QB | Overall: No. 6
Scouting report
"Levis has the tall, athletic build that has long been considered prototypical for an NFL quarterback. He has plus mobility and arm strength. There are times when he unnecessarily takes on contact, thus putting himself at risk of injury. The Penn State transfer has to do a better job of marrying his lower body with his upper body to improve accuracy. He deserves more credit for going through progressions and showing nuance of holding defenders with his eyes. NFL teams will appreciate that he has been working in the Rams and 49ers offensive systems in back-to-back years." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards
College stats
Passing
|Year
|Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
2022 (Kentucky)
11
65.4
|2,406
|19
|10
|2021 (Kentucky)
|13
|66.0
|2,827
|24
|13
|2020 (Penn State)
|8
|60.0
|421
|1
|0
|2019 (Penn State)
|7
|59.6
|223
|2
|2
Rushing
|Year
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|Y/A
|TDs
|2022 (Kentucky)
|11
|72
|-107
|-1.5
|2
|2021 (Kentucky)
|13
|107
|376
|3.5
|9
|2020 (Penn State)
|8
|82
|260
|3.2
|3
|2019 (Penn State)
|7
|51
|213
|4.2
|3
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Two-time FBS National Offensive Player of the Week
- 2021: Two-time Manning Award Quarterback of the Week
Notable statistics
- Career: Fourth in program history in 300-yard passing games (six), fifth in touchdown passes (43) and sixth in passing yards (5,233)
- 2021: Seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season
- 2021: Most passing TDs (24) in single season since 2007
- 2021: Only Kentucky QB to have two games in a season of three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns
- 2021: First Kentucky QB with at least 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in one season since 2003
247Sports profile
High school: Xavier (Middletown, Connecticut)
Class: 2018
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8689)
- National: 652 | Pro-style QB: 28 | Connecticut: 2
High school accolades: Offensive Player of the Year (Hartford Courant), second-team Walter Camp All-Connecticut
Check out Will Levis' full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.