2019 Super Bowl national anthem: Free live stream, Gladys Knight performing 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Seven-time Grammy Award winning 'Empress of Soul' is proud that she'll be representing her home city
We're only minutes from getting Super Bowl LIII kicked off, but before that happens, musical icon Gladys Knight is taking center stage for the singing of our national anthem. You can stream her rendition, plus the entire game, right here on CBSSports.com. If you know anything about Knight, you know we're in good hands.
For the Atlanta-born Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, it's a Super Bowl homecoming.
With No. 1 hits in pop, Gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, Knight has been a music legend since her rise to stardom between the 1960s and 1980s, when she dropped classics like "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For." Recognized as one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, she and The Pips entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Knight is also particularly celebrated in Atlanta, where, in 2015, she was honored with the renaming of Atlanta's State Route 9 from Peachtree Street to 14th Street as Gladys Knight Highway.
Following in the footsteps of Cher, Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel and countless other celebrity anthem guests, Knight says she is "proud" to represent the NFL in singing before Super Bowl LIII.
"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," she said. "The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."
In addition to Knight's performance, performance and deaf activist Aarron Loggins will sign both the anthem and "America The Beautiful" on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).
-
