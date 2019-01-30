2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 top picks to target for Patriots vs. Rams

Who will win the 2019 Super Bowl MVP is the most popular prop bet this year, and 25 percent of bettors are backing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is going off at 5-4. Other popular Super Bowl props for Rams vs. Patriots in Atlanta include the longest converted field goal (over-under 48 yards), length of the National Anthem sung by Gladys Knight (over-under 1 minute, 50 seconds) and Brady's passing yardage (over-under 301.5). You can also wager on the number of President Donald Trump tweets on Super Bowl Sunday. With thousands to choose from as they intersect sports, politics and entertainment, finding the best 2019 Super Bowl prop bets can be a challenge. That's where the team at SportsLine comes in. Their panel of Vegas experts have sifted through all the options to deliver the top prop picks for the 2019 Super Bowl.

Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets: Tierney says the Patriots are a strong bet to convert their first third-down attempt, cashing at +135 (risk $100 to win $135).

"New England is one of the best in the business in this situation, with a 43.6 percent conversion rate this season," Tierney told SportsLine. "L.A.'s defense is challenging on third downs, having yielded a first down on 36.2 percent of attempts. But it has not encountered Brady, a master at finding running backs out of the backfield for short receptions. Then there is a rested Gronk, who despite his lackluster season has always excelled on third downs."

New England is converting 60.6 percent of its third downs in the postseason, the highest rate of any team by 20 percent. And during the regular season, they were 13th at just over 40 percent.

