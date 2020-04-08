2020 NFL Draft to serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser, will benefit six charities

While the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out virtually every other sport, the NFL is trying to keep its league calendar on schedule. Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL will hold a virtual draft with team personnel separately located in their homes -- and that's not all. On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities selected by the NFL Foundation. These charities are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.

Here is a list of the charities the "Draft-A-Thon" will benefit:

American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts.

Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund to help member food banks meet the increased need due to school closures, job disruptions and current health risks.

Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population.

Salvation Army and its network form a safety net for individuals and families living in poverty or experiencing homelessness by providing food, shelter, hygiene kits, as well as support to first responders.

United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way's go-to information resource in times of crisis.

The league plans to hold a full 32-team mock draft in advance of the real event so they can try to work out all of the kinks before the television cameras turn on. The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday April 23, and the Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick. On the flip side, a report has surfaced that concern has grown among coaches over the logistics of the draft.