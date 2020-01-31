2020 Super Bowl Sunday national anthem: 'The Star Spangled Banner' to be sung by Demi Lovato in Miami

Before the game even starts, all eyes will be on what happens prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. On the world's biggest stage, some unforgettable moments can happen -- both good and bad -- for those who sing the national anthem. But, you ask, what's in store for this year? We're glad you asked.

Pop star Demi Lovato has the honor of singing the anthem for Super Bowl LIV. Before the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, which is just days from kicking off, Lovato will sing "The Star Spangled Banner," carrying on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage, tasked with representing the United States.

Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, Lovato, also Grammy nominated, has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.

The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.

She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.