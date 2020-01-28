2020 Super Bowl weather: Updated forecast for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Super Bowl LIV in Miami
We've got you covered with what's on the radar for Super Bowl Sunday
The biggest game of the year in the NFL will take place this Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LIV.
This matchup features teams that are used to drastically different weather conditions, and that was fully on display during the AFC and NFC Championship games. Kansas City saw a frigid game against the Tennessee Titans with gusts of wins that caused fans to bundle up. Over in clear Santa Clara, the weather was a bit different and even though some California natives may have been on the colder side, it was nothing compared to their AFC counterpart's conditions.
Now, both teams will face off in the lavish warm weather that Miami has to offer. They'll play for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, but just how nice will it be?
We will play weatherman here at CBS Sports, so you came to the right place! Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for South Florida's championship on Feb. 2:
Super Bowl LIV forecast
Service: The Weather Channel
Projected weather: Mostly sunny
Projected game-time temperatures: 72 degrees (high), 50 degrees (low)
Game-time projection: Clear
Chance of rain: 10 percent
Winds: WNW at 8-14 mph
Previous weather updates for this game did project some thunderstorms hitting around game time, but we currently are on track to miss that. Of course, given how South Florida weather can change on a dime, there's always a chance those thunderstorms bump back up on the forecast between now and kickoff. For reference: the weather for the eve of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday calls for showers. So while the temperatures should be pleasant (especially for the Chiefs, who are fresh off a title game with temps that felt like single digits), it's not totally out of the question that both sides will have to battle the elements at Hard Rock Stadium.
Who might benefit more? If anyone, probably the 49ers. The Chiefs, remember, hardly utilize, let alone emphasize, the ground game in contrast to their Mahomes-led aerial attack, whereas San Francisco's offense is usually at its best when Jimmy Garoppolo is merely handing the ball to one of the Niners' open-field weapons -- Raheem Mostert, in the most recent case. Any sort of showers or storms would likely dictate more of a conservative approach, even if only for a part of the action.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When is Super Bowl LIV and more
Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner; here's everything to know
-
Super Bowl 2020: 15 snacking, party tips
If you hate slimy wings and love a good chocolate chip cookie, this list is for you
-
Super Bowl LIV: How to watch, stream
Here's what you need to know to follow all of the action as Super Bowl LIV nears kickoff
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
If you want to know any and everything about Super Bowl LIV, this is the place for you
-
Breech's pick for Super Bowl LIV
Wondering who will take home the Lombardi Trophy? You've come to the right place to find out
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the Big Game this Sunday
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game