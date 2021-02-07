Super Bowl LV is a matter of hours away, and for many, it's is a time to watch the NFL's two best teams -- and often the two best quarterbacks -- go head-to-head with legacies, history and the Lombardi Trophy on the line. It's a time to watch some of the best football of the year in the most-watched event in the United States. But for others, it's all about the always legendary Pepsi Halftime performances and the commercials.

Whether you're watching to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or for all the extras that come with the major event, you'll be able to enjoy both in this very unique Super Bowl.

The Weeknd was announced as the halftime entertainer for Super Bowl LV long before we knew which team's play would sandwich his performance and since then, he has been getting ready to perform for the limited crowd that will be at the game. To make sure it was "what he envisioned" he spent $7 million of his own money to make the halftime show "cinematic."

At CBS Sports we break down the teams set to play in the big game, so why not break down the halftime performer as well.

He's had countless No. 1 songs, chart-topping albums, nominations in many categories and was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2016 for "Earned It" from the Fifty Shades of Grey: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Here's a closer look at The Weeknd:

Bio:

From: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Age: 30 years old

Real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye

Genres: R&B, Pop, Alternative R&B

Music Career:

First album with Republic Records: Trilogy, a compilation album for the mixtapes released in 2012

Debut studio album: Kiss Land

Most recent album: After Hours, released in 2020

Awards:

Total nominations: 319

Total awards won: 107

Total Grammy nominations: 10

Total Grammy wins: 3

Grammy win categories: Beauty Behind the Madness for Best Urban Contemporary Album, "Earned It" for Best R&B Performance, Starboy for Best Urban Contemporary Album

Studio Albums:

Kiss Land (2013)

Beauty Behind the Madness (2015)

Starboy (2016)

After Hours (2020)

Top Songs:

Blinding Lights

The Hills

Call Out My Name

Earned It

Can't Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

