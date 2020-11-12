The NFL season has been like no other, but one constant the league has it that its Super Bowl halftime show traditionally blows people away. That's not going to change in 2021 at Super Bowl LV.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that The Weeknd will be the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer. The Grammy-winning artist will perform in between all the action of the CBS broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Performing at the Super Bowl has been something The Weeknd has thought about for a long time.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," he said.

The Weeknd posted a teaser on his social media on Wednesday ahead of the announcement:

Roc Nation founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter gave some insight on why The Weeknd was their ideal choice for the most-watched musical performance of the year.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Jay-Z said. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The NFL is looking forward to what an artist known for creating new sounds and bringing new ideas to the table will come up with for the Pepsi Halftime Stage.

"We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage," Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, said. "Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV."

In a year of uncertainty, the halftime show will likely look different, and new health and safety guidelines will be in place for the entire event. Those involved are confident the unique work of the Weeknd will create a memorable performance in such extraordinary times.

Everything the NFL does for this year's Super Bowl will be in accordance with their own health and safety guidelines, as well as local guidelines.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in 2020, which also featured appearances by J. Balvin and Bad Bunny