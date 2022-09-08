Super Bowl champions have a strong recent success rate in Week 1 of the following season, and the Los Angeles Rams will hope to keep that trend alive on Thursday when they meet the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. The Rams won Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium to cap last season and recent history is on their side for Week 1. Since 2000, defending Super Bowl champions are 19-3 in their first game the following year and have won four straight. But the Bills, who are the preseason 2023 Super Bowl favorites, will try to buck that trend on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 53 in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football analyst R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 expert in NFL picks against the spread. He went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. Moreover, he's also 44-33 on NFL picks involving the Rams, lending critical insight into this matchup.

White is known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. He also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, White has studied the Bills vs. Rams Week 1 matchup from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread selection. You can head to SportsLine now to see White's pick. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Rams:

Bills vs. Rams point spread: Bills -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over-under total: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Bills -135, Rams +115

BUF: Bills have covered four of the last five meetings in this rivalry

LAR: Rams have covered five consecutive season-opening games

Bills vs. Rams picks: See picks here



Why the Bills can cover

There's good news for a Buffalo secondary that has been banged up in the preseason. Veteran safety Jordan Poyer, who missed the exhibition season because of a hyperextended elbow, is expected to play in Thursday's opener. Bills coach Sean McDermott told the media it would take an unexpected setback to prevent Poyer from taking the field. The 10-year pro is primed to be a key part of Buffalo secondary that ranked first against the pass last year by DVOA. The Oregon State product is coming off a season in which he was named to the All-Pro first team among numerous other accolades.

Poyer earned the second-best coverage grade by Pro Football Focus and allowed a reception rate of just 48.1%. He also tied a career-high in interceptions with five and logged a career-best three sacks. He also had 20 tackles and a forced fumble in last year's postseason.

Why the Rams can cover

Cooper Kupp is coming off one of the most productive seasons in NFL history for a wide receiver, becoming just the fourth player to ever win the "triple crown" at the position. That is, he led all receivers in catches (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). The Rams' stalwart was named to the All-Pro first team for the first time in his career and earned AP Offensive Player of the Year honors, among numerous other accolades.

Even so, the 29-year-old says he's determined to avoid a regression this year and has worked harder than ever in the offseason to improve his strength and conditioning, while continuing to dissect game film to identify potential areas of improvement. Kupp also said he's going to avoid dwelling on trying to duplicate his numbers from last year and his sole focus is on doing what's needed to help the Rams win moving forward.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

White has analyzed this matchup, and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? And which X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Rams spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who's 44-33 on Rams picks, and find out.