It is still unclear if New York Giants tight end Darren Waller will be retiring this summer, but he is certainly keeping himself busy. On Thursday, Waller dropped a new song and music video following his divorce from Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

Waller's main career has been football, but he has been in the music industry for a while. He has struggled with substance abuse and has said in previous interviews that music became his "best tool of expression." In his new song titled Who Knew (Her Perspective), Waller sings about a relationship that did not work out.

"I thought our love was real. Who knew that love could kill?"

His romantic interest in the video is played by a brunette actress. After a conversation in which Waller seems to be doing most of the talking, he gets up and walks away. The woman gets in her car and drives next to him for a while.

"F--- what your plans are," Waller sings. "Go ahead and call off. Tired of your day job. We can go on that dirt road like some kids. We can go play."

The woman eventually drives off and he finds himself at the beach. The drama intensifies as the woman meets him there and the two of them embrace, only for her to stab him in the back and leave him lying on the sand.

Waller and Plum both played sports in Las Vegas from 2020-22, before Waller was traded from the Raiders to the Giants. They wed in March 2023, but their marriage was short-lived as the pair officially filed for divorce this April. At that time, Plum posted on social media alluding to the end of their relationship.

"I'm devastated," she wrote. "I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go."

Plum has stayed focused on basketball as the Aces chase a third consecutive WNBA championship. Meanwhile, Waller is in the process of deciding whether or not he will return to the NFL this fall. Giants' coach Brian Daboll recently said the team will let him take all the time he needs.