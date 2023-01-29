The AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs takes place Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL face off for a fourth time. Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes, but with revenge on their minds and plenty of bulletin board material, is this where the Chiefs remind us why they are perennial contenders?

The line movement for this game has been fascinating to watch. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, the AFC Championship line opened at Chiefs -2.5 on Sunday, but jumped to Bengals -2.5 by Tuesday. On Sunday morning, the Chiefs were favored by two points. The Bengals are the majority of gamblers' favorite this time around, as a whopping 76 percent of tickets are on the Cincy moneyline, with 63 percent of the dollars on the Bengals. Per Bet Labs, this is the first time Mahomes has received less than 40 percent of bets in an NFL game.

It's interesting, because as the Bengals continue to rake in tickets, oddsmakers are operating almost as if the Chiefs were picking up the majority of those tickets. The Chiefs have been favored in each of their last 14 playoff games. It is the longest streak in NFL postseason history. Mahomes has been favored in all 12 of his previous playoff starts. That is the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era.

In all three of the Mahomes-Burrow matchups we have witnessed, the games were decided by exactly three points. Burrow has won and covered in all three career road playoff games he has played. He joins Jake Delhomme (four straight), Ben Roethlisberger (three) and Tony Eason (three) as the only quarterbacks to win and cover three or more road playoff starts to begin a career. The LSU product made the jump into superstardom with a Super Bowl run last year. Can he take Cincy back to the Big Game this year?