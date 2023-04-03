Each NFL team has 30 visits to bring in individual players for workouts prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Dallas Cowboys are making them most of them early this week. Dallas is bringing in Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, a likely first-round pick, for a look on Monday. Then on Tuesday, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner (best wide receiver in college football), and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson are set to meet with the Cowboys, according to NFL Media.

Even though the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks this offseason, it would be smart for them to secure long-term, affordable receiving help. Cooks' contract expires after the 2024 season, so using a pick in the draft's first three rounds to secure Cooks' long-term replacement or as Michael Gallup insurance could be key. Adding receiving talent through the draft would also provide the Silver and Blue cap room to spare following likely extensions for linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and cornerback Trevon Diggs in the coming seasons.

Flowers is projected to come off the board in the first round in most CBS Sports mock drafts, so in order to add him the Cowboys would likely need to use their 26th overall selection. Hyatt is seen by many as a second-round talent at the next level, meaning there's a chance he could be around when Dallas is on the clock with the 58th overall pick. Simpson, an athletic and rangy linebacker, could go in the late first round to second round range. His selection would be more of a longer-term add following the Cowboys' offseason run to re-sign almost all of their key pieces from their top-five scoring defense in 2022 (20.1 points per game allowed, fifth-best in the NFL).