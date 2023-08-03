The new NFL season starts on Thursday when the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game. These clubs started training camp a week early and will have three players total inducted into the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Class. In 2022, both New and Cleveland went 7-10 and missed the postseason. The Browns managed to win four of their last seven games last season, while the Jets dropped their last six.

Kickoff from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, and the over/under for total points is 31.5. Before locking in any Jets vs. Browns picks, be sure to see the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023 predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61%). Those NFL picks formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Anybody following him saw huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Jets vs. Browns from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick for the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Browns vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Browns spread: Browns -2.5

Jets vs. Browns over/under: 31.5 points

Jets vs. Browns money line: Browns -135, Jets +115

NYJ: Under is 7-0 in Jets' last seven games versus AFC opponents

CLE: Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Why the Jets can cover

Robert Saleh's unit has been dominant in the preseason since he took over in 2021 and are 5-0-1 over the past two years. Quarterback Chris Streveler is a dynamic, dual-threat weapon under center. During the 2022 preseason, Streveler was 24-of-33 for 277 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also logged 71 yards on the ground.

Receiver Xavier Gipson brings speed and chuck play ability onto the field. Gibson has strong hands and smooth route-running coming from the slot. The 22-year-old racked up 139 receptions, 2,530 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns over his last two years at SF Austin. Additionally, Gibson can make an impact on special teams as a returner.

Why the Browns can cover

This game provides young players time to make an impression on the coaching staff. Rookie defensive end Jeremiah Martin signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent. During the 2022 season at Washington, Martin had 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to push the pocket.

Third-round pick defensive tackle Siaki Ika does an exceptional job stuffing the run lanes and is a big body in the middle. Ika finished his college career with 70 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Cornerback Cameron Mitchell is a fellow rookie looking to stand out. Mitchell finished his career at Northwestern with 114 total tackles, two interceptions, and 18 pass deflections.

