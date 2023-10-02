The 2023 NFL season is off and running, and the "Monday Night Football" contests have already provided plenty of drama during the opening three weeks.

In Week 1, the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury yet stunned the Bills in overtime with a walk-off punt return touchdown. In Week 2, dominating defensive efforts from the Saints and Steelers resulted in division wins over the Panthers and Browns, respectively. And in Week 3, the Eagles ran past the Buccaneers and the Bengals got their first win with a gritty performance against the Rams.

The rest of the Monday night lineup leaves a lot to be desired aside from Eagles-Chiefs (Week 11) and Ravens-49ers (Week 16), but it's set to look a lot better down the stretch thanks to flex scheduling, which extended to "Monday Night Football" starting this year. That gives the NFL the ability to move Sunday games to Monday night and vise versa starting in Week 13, granted the leagues makes those switches at least 12 days beforehand.

Here is a look at every "Monday Night Football" game this season, including the results of completed contests and schedule details for the remainder of the prime-time slate:

'Monday Night Football' results

Week 1: Jets 22, Bills 16 (OT)

'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV channel 4 10/2 Seahawks at Giants 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 5 10/9 Packers at Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 6 10/16 Cowboys at Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 7 10/23 49ers at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 8 10/30 Raiders at Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 9 11/6 Chargers at Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 10 11/13 Broncos at Bills 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 11 11/20 Eagles at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN, fuboTV 12 11/27 Bears at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 13 12/4 Bengals at Jaguars* 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 14 12/11 Packers at Giants* 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 15 12/18 Chiefs at Patriots* 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV 16 12/25 Ravens at 49ers* 8:15 p.m. ABC, fuboTV

*Subject to flex scheduling