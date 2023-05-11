The schedule for the 2023 NFL season is starting to take shape, with some games leaked, some announced and the rest coming later tonight. Now we can really get excited about upcoming matchups and start breaking down each game as they are announced.

On Thursday night, the NFL will complete their announcement of games for the upcoming season, including some surprises. There is a Christmas Day tripleheader, a Black Friday game and a New Year's Eve game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The season will kick off with a Thursday night game between the defending champion Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, where the 2022 Super Bowl winners will raise their banner.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play his first regular season game as a member of the New York Jets on MNF, on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East game will be a must-see matchup this season, especially with both the Jets and Bills expected to excel this season, potentially fighting for the divisional title.

Here is a full look at every Monday Night Football game this season with updates throughout the day as the schedule is announced: