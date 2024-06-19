The NFL is constantly evolving, especially when it comes to bringing the game of football to other countries. The league has expanded its International Series significantly since it began in 2007 with one London game each season until 2011. Since then, the program has increased to multiple regular-season games in multiple locations.

This season, there will be six international games: one in Brazil, three in England, one in Germany and one in Spain. The league is clearly happy with the success of the program and is looking to potentially expand it even more, eyeing Dublin, Ireland and Paris, France as two possible new spots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to play in Ireland, and, according to team director of business development and strategy Dan Rooney, the plans are already in motion.

"It's been a goal from the start, being able to pursue an opportunity to play a live game in front of the Irish fans," Rooney said, via BBC Sport NI. "We are working with the NFL on that and we're looking forward to seeing what's coming."

The first and only time the NFL played a game in Ireland was in 1997, when the Steelers faced the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Croke Park. The Steelers won the game and were given the Waterford Crystal Trophy, which they have at their practice facility.

A game in Ireland is not set in stone yet and will depend on how the league decides to move forward. Even if the NFL plans for a game in the country, there is no guarantee the Steelers would be awarded the trip.

"We're awaiting some of their findings and we have told them we would love to get to the island to play a game some day. It's an exciting future ahead. It would be special no matter where we played it. Croke Park hosted it in 1997 and that is a special venue, but that's really in the hands of the NFL," Rooney said.

Rooney added he sees "an appetite for our game" in Ireland.

The want to play in Ireland is something Rooney has been vocal about for some time. Earlier this offseason, he noted that "our aspirations long term are to play a game in Ireland."

"We've seen the Gaelic football players and the talented legs that they have, Rooney said. "... The fact guys and gals grow up kicking a ball helps transition to American football kicking. So it's really impressive on that front."

This offseason, the New Orleans Saints signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Charlie Smyth as a placekicker.