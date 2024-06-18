The first UFL season is in the books, and it was the Birmingham Stallions who won their third-straight title with a 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas. Now that spring football is over, the stars of the UFL can sign with NFL teams and participate in upcoming training camps.

A number of UFL players have received workout requests from NFL teams, and some have already put pen to paper on new contracts. Below, we will break down the UFL players who have reportedly signed with NFL clubs.

Former St. Louis Battlehawks running back and All-UFL star Jacob Saylors is signing with the Giants, per his agent. He ranked second in rushing yards with 460, and tied for second in rushing touchdowns with five. Saylors also caught 23 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Undrafted out of ETSU, Saylors had short stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons, but has not appeared in an NFL game.

The Lions may have landed the best player in the UFL, as they have signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal, his agent confirmed to ESPN. The former Michigan Panthers kicker had interest from several clubs, but opted to remain in the state of Michigan. Bates made 21 of 28 field goals this past season, including a 64-yarder and two other 60-yarders.

Bates went undrafted in 2023 out of Arkansas, and had a short stint with the Houston Texans.

NFL Media reports the Cowboys are signing the All-UFL player who led the league in tackles with 76. Harvey also led all linebackers in tackles for loss (9), passes defended (6) and forced fumbles (2). He went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2019, and signed on with the Cleveland Browns. Harvey played in four career NFL games, in which he recorded two tackles.

Remember, the Cowboys have had success dipping into the spring football pool, as they found wide receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Carolina Panthers: WR Daewood Davis

Another All-UFL player, Daewood Davis is off to Carolina. He caught 41 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Memphis Showboats, and spent last offseason with the Miami Dolphins before suffering a scary injury that led to him being waived with an injury settlement.

Former Arlington Renegades defensive tackle Jalen Redmond reposted a report on social media indicating he is signing with the Vikings. In just four games played this year, he recorded 18 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Undrafted out of Oklahoma, Redmond spent last offseason with the Panthers.

New England Patriots: OL Liam Fornadel

Former D.C. Defenders offensive lineman Liam Fornadel is signing with the Patriots, according to his agency. He played his college football at James Madison, and appeared as both a guard and tackle.

Atlanta Falcons: OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

Jones-Smith made All-UFL for the Battlehawks, and the 28-year-old is getting another shot in the NFL. Undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2018, he's spent time with numerous NFL teams such as the Texans, Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. Jones-Smith has also played in the AAF and XFL. He played in six NFL games -- three for the Raiders in 2020, and three for the Ravens in 2021.