After rolling over the New York Giants again last week, the Dallas Cowboys face the 1-8 Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 11. There are 12 games on the Week 11 NFL schedule for Sunday, so anyone betting NFL player props will have hundreds of options, but not all of them bring value. Brandin Cooks went off for 173 receiving yards against New York and fellow Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb topped 150 yards for the third straight game. Dallas is a 10.5-point favorite, and the over/under on Lamb's receiving yards is 82.5 in the latest NFL prop bets. The receiving total for Cooks is set at just 35.5 yards, so which number has the better value?

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 64-61 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. The expert also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Week 11 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz is backing on his NFL Week 11 props is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs over 35.5 rushing yards against the Bears. The rookie has started seven games this season and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry while piling up 467 rushing yards. He is averaging 99 yards per game and 5.8 per carry since coming back from a hamstring injury in Week 7. That includes a 26-carry, 152-yard performance against the Raiders in Week 8.

The Bears' defense is second against the run (76 yards per game), but 26th against the pass (248). That means Chicago is likely to focus its attention on stopping a potent Detroit passing attack. Quarterback Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown pace a passing game that averages 406 yards per game, second-most in the NFL. Gibbs has big-play ability, and with fellow running back David Montgomery playing through a rib injury, the rookie should see his share of chances. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 10 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

