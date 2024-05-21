The reigning NFL MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, will look a bit different in 2024. According to The Athletic, Jackson is down to 205 pounds, which is 25 pounds down from his 2022 weight, and 10 pounds less than his 2023 weight. The 2024 Lamar could be the fastest Lamar we've ever seen.

The Ravens were the best team in the 2023 regular season, and that was in large part due to Jackson's play. He completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes for a career-high 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson also added 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging a league-leading 5.5 yards per rush attempt.

Jackson became the 11th player in NFL history to win multiple MVPs, and the first Heisman Trophy winner to win two NFL MVPs. The Ravens had the best point differential (+178) vs. winning teams in a season in NFL history, while Jackson recorded a QB-record eight wins by 14 or more points vs. winning teams in the regular season. Jackson became just the fifth quarterback since 1970 to rank in the top four in yards per attempt and yards per rush in a season, and it's fair to say the Ravens offense did look different under Todd Monken. Jackson recorded a career-best 14 passing touchdowns and 8.5 yards per attempt outside the numbers, and led the league with 8.7 yards per attempt when pressured. However, it wasn't enough for Baltimore to make a postseason run.

The Ravens have won 66 games since selecting Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which are the second-most victories in a six-season span without a Super Bowl appearance. Baltimore is hoping to change its playoff fortunes in 2024, and we'll see if a slimmer Jackson helps that.