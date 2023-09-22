Entering Week 3, NFL rookies are having an impact, and there are many of them among the skill players you will find in the numerous NFL props. It's a full slate again, with 13 games on the Sunday Week 3 NFL schedule and two Monday Night Football matchups. Puka Nacua's NFL-high 25 receptions are getting the attention, but fellow rookies C.J. Stroud and Bijan Robinson also are among the NFL leaders. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year's draft, took over immediately as Houston's starting quarterback and is fourth in the NFL with 626 passing yards. Robinson, selected eighth by Atlanta, is second in rushing yards with 180, giving you plenty of options for making NFL prop bets.

The Texans visit the Jaguars on Sunday and the over/under on Stroud's passing yards is 234.5. Robinson and the Falcons head to Detroit to take on the Lions, and the running back's over/under rushing total is 69.5 in the NFL player props. Before you make any Week 3 NFL prop bets, you need to check out the top NFL picks and NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He also is 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

One NFL Week 3 prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday is Robinson over 69.5 rushing yards. The Falcons leaned heavily on the rookie in last week's 25-24 victory against Green Bay and Robinson delivered. The former Texas Longhorn rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and is averaging 6.2 yards per tote through two games. After getting 10 carries in his debut, Robinson looked confident in Week 2, and he's second in the NFL with 180 rushing yards.

The Falcons drafted Robinson despite a 1,000-yard rookie season from Tyler Allgeier. The 2022 fifth-round pick got 16 carries, but gained just 48 yards against the Packers, so PropStarz expects Atlanta's carry distribution to skew more toward Robinson. This week's matchup with the Lions should be a prime opportunity for Robinson. Detroit has been solid against the run so far, but they had the NFL's fourth worst run defense in 2022, allowing 146.5 yards per game. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 3 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

