Sunday's schedule for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season consists of 14 games, including two matchups between 0-3 teams. In particular, the contest between the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears could draw interest from anyone betting NFL props. Both teams rank in the bottom four of the league in total and passing defense, as does the Bears' offense, but Denver's aerial attack is the eighth-best in the NFL. Should you expect Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to have another solid passing performance and crush his NFL props? His over-under is 241.5 passing yards in the latest NFL player props.

Can Chicago's Justin Fields, whose over-under is 188.5 passing yards, bounce back against the league's fourth-worst pass defense and come through for NFL prop bets? Before you make any NFL Week 4 prop bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He is 19-21 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season, including 5-2 on his past seven. The expert also is 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing over the hundreds of available Week 4 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 4 NFL prop picks

One NFL Week 4 prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday is Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy over 53.5 receiving yards (-118) against Chicago. The 24-year-old from the University of Alabama missed the season opener against Las Vegas and was worked back into the offense slowly versus Washington in Week 2 before looking more like himself last week. Jeudy made five catches in Denver's 70-20 loss at Miami for 81 yards, making the third time in five games he recorded at least 80 yards dating back to last season.

Five players have gone Over 53.5 receiving yards against the Bears through their first three games of the season, and three members of the Kansas City Chiefs nearly accomplished the feat last week, with Justin Watson falling just short with 51 yards. Chicago is 30th in the NFL versus the pass, allowing an average of 285.7 yards through the air. Jeudy is averaging 63.4 receiving yards per game since the start of the 2022 season and shouldn't have a problem going Over his number against a bad pass defense. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 4 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 4 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 4 NFL prop picks. They include two up-and-coming wideouts he expects to have big days. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 Week 4 NFL prop bets you can make and which young receivers should crush their totals? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 4 prop bets, all from the expert who was 42-28 on his SportsLine prop plays in his NFL props article last season, and find out.