The NFL's revamped Pro Bowl will feature eight skills competitions that will take place over a two-day period in Las Vegas the week before Super Bowl LVII. The skills competitions will have cumulative scoring leading up to Sunday's flag football game. Peyton Manning will coach the AFC squad, while Eli Manning will lead the NFC team.

The first four skills competitions will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7-8:30 p.m. ET. The final four competitions, along with the flag football game, will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the schedule for the eight skills competitions in the order in which they will run.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Epic dodgeball: This will feature four teams of five players, beginning with the offenses and defenses from both conferences facing off and ending with an NFC vs. AFC showdown to determine which conference earns the three points.

Epic dodgeball: This will feature four teams of five players, beginning with the offenses and defenses from both conferences facing off and ending with an NFC vs. AFC showdown to determine which conference earns the three points.

Lightning round: This will feature 16 players competing in a three-part challenge: water balloon toss, catching punts from a JUGS machine and "Thrill of the Spill," where remaining players from each conference will throw at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing team's coach. The first team to dump the bucket on an opposing coach wins three points.

Longest drive: Four players from each conference will compete in a driving contest to see who can drive a golf ball the furthest. The player with the longest drive will win three points for his conference.

Precision passing: This will feature all three quarterbacks from each conference competing in a one-minute accuracy competition. The highest-scoring passer will earn three points for their conference.

Best catch: This will feature two players from each conference. Fans will vote to determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference. The players with the highest votes will compete in the finals on Sunday.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Best catch finale: The competition continues between the top vote-getters between each conference. Judges will determine which pass-catcher is the winner.

Best catch finale: The competition continues between the top vote-getters between each conference. Judges will determine which pass-catcher is the winner.

Gridiron gauntlet: This is a side-by-side relay race featuring six players from each conference. The relay will include breakaway walls, a tire run, a blocking sled and carrying a coach across the finish line.

Kick tac toe: This will feature each team's punter, kicker and long snapper showcasing their skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will win and receive three points for their conference.

Move the chains: This will feature four teams (two from each conference) competing side by side in a weighted wall pull. Each team will be tasked with pulling a wall (that is loaded up with heavy weights) 10 yards as quickly as possible while using first-down chains. Three points will go to the victor.

Points from the skills competition and the first two flag football games will be added together and will be the score at the beginning of the third and final flag football game to determine The Pro Bowl Games champion.